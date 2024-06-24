Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Three Inch Fools will put a contemporary spin on the traditional touring troupe with a performance at Howick Hall Gardens.

A rowdy reimagining of one of the historical greats will see the Fools use their fast-paced, physical storytelling style with uproarious music-making in The Secret Diary of Henry VIII.

This brand new work provides an essential guide on how to keep your head in the Tudor Court as young Henry is unexpectedly thrust into the limelight and navigates the ups and downs of courtly life, all whilst fighting the French (again) and re-writing religion. Audiences can expect a madcap take on Britain’s most epic monarch, and those infamous wives.

The Secret Diary of Henry VIII is being performed at heritage sites with Tudor links and will be coming to Northumberland at Howick Hall Gardens and Arboretum on Thursday, June 27.

Three Inch Fools have embarked on their UK tour this spring and summer.

This innovative touring theatre company are acclaimed for their fast-paced and musically driven approach to theatre. They have built a reputation for staging bold and vibrant open-air productions at some of the UK’s most spectacular historic and natural landmarks.