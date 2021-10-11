The Maltings to hold October movie screenings for children of all ages

The Addams Family 2 can be seen at The Maltings.

After months away from the cinema, families are looking forward to enjoying the big screen experience again and can do so in a Covid-safe way.

The animated comedy sequel the Addams Family 2 (U) is the perfect film in the run-up to Halloween, and a variety of show times are available from October 22 to 28.

The Maltings is also holding an autism friendly screening of the movie on October 26 with low lighting, softer sound volumes and no trailers. Audience members can also make noise and move about freely.

For teenagers, Our Ladies (15), is based in mid-90s Scotland and follows the teenage choirgirls of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour on a day trip from their port town in the Highlands to a singing competition in Edinburgh. With similar humour to Pitch Perfect and Wild Child, its focus is on the rebellious gang sitting at the back of the bus who are more interested in furthering their own version of catholic education in the big city, rather than the contest. Tickets are available for 7.30pm screenings on October 22 and 28.

The Suicide Squad (15) welcomes super villains such as Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, and Peacemaker to the screen. Jam-packed with action and drama, it is sure to entertain teenagers and adults alike and can be seen at 7.30pm on October 23.

Finally, Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (12A) will be shown at 2pm on October 29, 30 and 31.