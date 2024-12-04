Winner of the 2018 Britain’s Got Talent, comedian Lee Ridley, appeared at a sell-out comedy event at a new Blyth bar, The Blind Tiger.

Better known by his stage name, the Lost Voice Guy performed at the venue’s first ‘Roar with Laughter’ comedy night on November 27.

Disabled since early life, Lee from Consett is unable to speak, but became the first comedian to win the national TV talent show despite his obstacles, sharing his experiences of cerebral palsy and communication aid use in his comedy.

Alongside the famous winner, the popular venue boasted a line-up of four comics, including Al Stephenson, Anth Young and Julian Lee.

The Blind Tiger in Blyth is off to a great start. After being open just three months, the event completely sold out.

Owned by married couple Vince and Rebecca Race the venue is located on Waterloo Road, also offering bottomless brunch and live music.

Vince said: “This is a monthly comedy night we are running at our new cocktail bar and lounge – we will have some other big names like Lost Voice Guy coming along.

“It was a sell-out night and Lee loved the gig.”

The first 'Roaring with Laughter', comedy night was a sell-out.

“We also have acoustic acts on Fridays and Saturdays and a music quiz on Sundays. We are trying to give people a nice place to relax in a safe environment with a great atmosphere.”

The next comedy night is set to go ahead on Tuesday, December 17 and tickets for it can be purchased for £10 via www.seetickets.com