The Johnny Cash Roadshow heading to The Maltings in Berwick
There is an opportunity to experience the legendary music of Johnny Cash as a tribute showcase is coming to The Maltings in Berwick later this month.
The Johnny Cash Roadshow is back for another tour. Award-winning Clive John pays homage to Cash’s career as the Man In Black, alongside his iconic wife June Carter (Meghan Thomas).
They will be joined by a high-quality band playing double bass, fender telecaster and acoustic guitars, drums, piano, trumpet and four-part vocal harmonies.
Delivering all the hits such as Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Jackson, Orange Blossom Special and Boy Named Sue – alongside some of the darker, more atmospheric songs from the later American Recordings such as Hurt – this year’s show is an emotional rollercoaster through Cash’s career, packed together in an unforgettable evening of entertainment.
The roadshow is at The Maltings on Sunday, May 28, from 7.30pm. Book tickets online at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01289 330999.