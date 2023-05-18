The Johnny Cash Roadshow is back for another tour. Award-winning Clive John pays homage to Cash’s career as the Man In Black, alongside his iconic wife June Carter (Meghan Thomas).

They will be joined by a high-quality band playing double bass, fender telecaster and acoustic guitars, drums, piano, trumpet and four-part vocal harmonies.

Delivering all the hits such as Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Jackson, Orange Blossom Special and Boy Named Sue – alongside some of the darker, more atmospheric songs from the later American Recordings such as Hurt – this year’s show is an emotional rollercoaster through Cash’s career, packed together in an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

Award-winning Clive John pays homage to a music legend in The Johnny Cash Roadshow.

