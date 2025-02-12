The Guilty Men band coming to Alnwick Playhouse in March
The album achieved a top 50 placing on the Amazon rock chart.
In 2021, Clive Gregson (Any Trouble) and Neil Cossar (The Cheaters) sat down to write some songs together. Several weeks and quite a few songs later, they decided to expand the enterprise from a songwriting workshop to a full blown band.
Clive recruited keyboardist Jez Smith and bassist Craig Fletcher from John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest, and the line-up was completed with the addition of legendary drummer Paul Burgess, who has played with 10cc since 1973.
The album they put together has nods to Americana, country, folk, pop and psychedelia.
The Guilty Men will perform at Alnwick Playhouse on Wednesday, March 12. For more information and to book tickets, go to https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/the-guilty-men