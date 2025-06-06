The Fleece in Alnwick hosts 10-week karaoke contest with £500 prize

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 6th Jun 2025, 15:28 BST
An Alnwick pub are hosting a 10-week karaoke competition where one talented singer will take home £500.

Starting on June 7, The Fleece will begin the competition which will run every Saturday from 8:45pm until August 9.

Each week, one person will be voted to compete in the final round where the lucky winner will be awarded a cash prize of £500. Drinks deals and prizes will also be up for grabs along the way.

This will be the second year owners, Bobby and Charlotte Chapman have hosted the event, but this time they want more people involved.

Bobby Chapman: “It was a great event last year with the people of Alnwick but would like to cast the net further and get people from all over Northumberland involved One of last years winners donated his share to a local cancer charity.”

Those who wish to enter, or find out more information, should contact The Fleece via Facebook.

