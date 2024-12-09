The Fairport Convention to perform at Alnwick Playhouse as part of their winter tour

Members of the Fairpoint Convention.
Fairport Convention’s winter 2025 UK tour is coming to Northumberland in February - taking in 27 dates across the UK.

The band have regrouped and will arrive at Alnwick’s Playhouse on Sunday, 2nd February.

The winter tour promises to present a mix of long-established Fairport favourites along with some surprises from their many albums.

The 2025 tour will have a strong line-up featuring: Simon Nicol, Dave Pegg and Dave Mattacks. Supporting for the band will be Danny Bradley, a finger style guitarist.

Formed in 1967, the band pioneered the blending of traditional instruments with electric instrumentation, in turn becoming synonymous with the 'electric-folk' sound.

Fairport Convention have had a successful 68 year career, winning a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and Radio 2 listeners voted their ground-breaking album Liege & Lief ‘The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time’.

The show starts at 6:30pm, and tickets can be purchased for £35 at: https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/fairport-convention/

