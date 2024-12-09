Members of the Fairpoint Convention.

Fairport Convention’s winter 2025 UK tour is coming to Northumberland in February - taking in 27 dates across the UK.

The band have regrouped and will arrive at Alnwick’s Playhouse on Sunday, 2nd February.

The winter tour promises to present a mix of long-established Fairport favourites along with some surprises from their many albums.

The 2025 tour will have a strong line-up featuring: Simon Nicol, Dave Pegg and Dave Mattacks. Supporting for the band will be Danny Bradley, a finger style guitarist.

Formed in 1967, the band pioneered the blending of traditional instruments with electric instrumentation, in turn becoming synonymous with the 'electric-folk' sound.

Fairport Convention have had a successful 68 year career, winning a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and Radio 2 listeners voted their ground-breaking album Liege & Lief ‘The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time’.

The show starts at 6:30pm, and tickets can be purchased for £35 at: https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/fairport-convention/