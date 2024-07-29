The Countdown Begins: Patrick Topping headlines TrickFest bringing the beats and sun to Town Moor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle’s Town Moor is set to come alive with electrifying beats when ‘LOOSEFEST’ presents ‘TRICK-Fest’ next weekend (August 3), and the summer sun seems to have been booked in especially.

‘TRICK-Fest’ is Patrick Topping's very own TRICK label takeover of Day 1 of Newcastle’s biggest festival event LOOSEFEST. Bringing together some of the hottest names in the dance music scene, ‘TRICK-Fest’ promises a full day of non-stop music, vibrant energy and unforgettable performances. Day 2 of LOOSEFEST this year (August 4) is an all day takeover by ‘90s BABY’ a celebration of 90s/00s music.

Headlining the festival - which will see over 15 globally-renowned acts take to the stage including Tyneside’s much loved artist Schak - is Newcastle’s own Patrick Topping (pictured). The renowned DJ and producer has captivated audiences worldwide with his dynamic sets and innovative productions. Known for hits like “Forget” and “Be Sharp Say Nowt,” Topping’s passion for music and community shines through his performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Topping is one of the breakout artists of his generation, contributing a constant flow of positivity to the dance music culture. His success is rooted in several core principles: a passion for music, a desire to cultivate community, impeccable technical skills, and a genuinely warm, friendly disposition. These elements have helped Topping attain international status as a headline act, with an illustrious discography and a blossoming label and party brand.

Patrick Topping.

Topping’s recent collaborations include working with house and techno legend Kevin Saunderson on ‘Frisk’ and remixing high-profile artists like The Streets, Sam Fender, Robyn, and Calvin Harris. He has also reworked house classics such as Madison Avenue’s ‘Don’t Call Me Baby’ and Paul Johnson’s ‘Dance with Me.’

Schak said today: “This is the biggest dance line up Newcastle has ever seen and I’m so honoured to be a part of it. Playing in my home city alongside some of the world's biggest DJ’s is a true privilege and I can’t wait to put on a show!”

Trick, Topping’s label and event brand, has grown significantly since its inception. With over 30 releases, Trick has featured debut releases from new artists and music from established names like Will Clarke, Justin Jay, and Gerd Janson. Trick events are known for their bespoke production and impeccable curation, featuring some of the biggest names in the scene alongside label acts and residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Newcastle’s TrickFest is no exception, with an array of dance heavyweights taking to the stage next weekend.

Schak.

Emerging from North Shields, Schak is one of the newest talents rapidly gaining recognition in the house music world. Known for his catchy vocals, Balearic vibes, and 90s dance flavours, Schak has developed a unique sound that resonates with audiences worldwide. His debut single “Moving All Around (Jumpin’)” was picked up by Topping himself alongside Ministry of Sound, creating significant buzz last summer. Supported by prominent figures like John Summit, Skream, and Danny Howard, Schak is fast becoming one of dance music’s hottest properties.

Hailing from Chicago, John Summit has quickly become one of the hottest names in dance music worldwide. His feel-good floor-fillers take the pumping grooves of his hometown’s classic house music, add a healthy dose of melody, and top it all off with some serious studio polish. With his hit record ‘Human’ topping US Dance radio charts, Summit has set the stage for a global tour, gracing festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland, Bonnaroo, and Parklife.

Melbourne-based DJ/producer Dom Dolla, meanwhile, has taken the world by storm with a series of forward-thinking hypnotic house music heaters. His international breakthrough track ‘Take It’ was quickly followed up with ‘San Frandisco,’ both of which earned gold accreditation. With over 300 million streams, Dollar’s collaborations and remixes for artists like Purple Disco Machine, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Dua Lipa have solidified his place in the global music scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other renowned artists set to perform at TrickFest include Billy Gillies, Calvin Logue, Danny Bond, Hannah Laing, Josh Micky, K.A.D, KOROLOVA, MC Stompin, Man Power, Mha iri, Morgan Seatree, Paul Woolford, Robbie Doherty, and Testpress, ensuring a diverse and thrilling lineup for festival goers next weekend.