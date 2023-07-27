News you can trust since 1854
The circus is set to come to Wooler with artistes from around the world

A circus promoter celebrating 40 years in the business is bringing a production of Circus Montini to Wooler.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:46 BST

Since 1983, Yorkshire man Tony Hopkins has promoted and toured many family favourites circuses to rave reviews, but now he is bringing a down-sized Circus Montini to rural Northumberland.

The goal is to visit places that do not often see a circus, without reducing the quality or quantity of the acts or production.

It follows in the wheel tracks of great circuses of the past and returns the ethos of taking a family show to the people, creating memories on their doorstep by blending high British standards of presentation with the excitement of international performance

    A fantastic array of top artistes includes a stunning unicyclist from Argentina, jugglers, brilliant break-dancers from Hungary, Antipodiste artistes from Ethiopia, and of course clowns, such as Petro who has joined the show from Ukraine.

    It visits Scotts Park from August 11-14.

