Since 1983, Yorkshire man Tony Hopkins has promoted and toured many family favourites circuses to rave reviews, but now he is bringing a down-sized Circus Montini to rural Northumberland.

The goal is to visit places that do not often see a circus, without reducing the quality or quantity of the acts or production.

It follows in the wheel tracks of great circuses of the past and returns the ethos of taking a family show to the people, creating memories on their doorstep by blending high British standards of presentation with the excitement of international performance

Circus performers.

A fantastic array of top artistes includes a stunning unicyclist from Argentina, jugglers, brilliant break-dancers from Hungary, Antipodiste artistes from Ethiopia, and of course clowns, such as Petro who has joined the show from Ukraine.