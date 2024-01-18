The Bridge Singers to help banish any January blues with fundraising concert in Felton
The Bridge Singers, based in Felton and Thirston, will be performing a concert at 7.30pm on Saturday, January 27 at St Michael and All Angels Church in Felton.
It’s scientifically proven that music lifts your mood and it’s even better when you enjoy it in the company of others for a good cause.
The event is in aid of church funds and includes a fantastic range of music, including Burns Night favourites, choral classics and popular music by bands such as Elbow and The Kinks.
The evening includes refreshments and it’s just £5, payable on the door, to contribute to this worthy cause.
More information can be found at www.facebook.com/thebridgesingers