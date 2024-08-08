The Bay City Rollers to perform at Alnwick Playhouse
Journey back in time to those carefree days of the 1970s when Scotland’s original boy band ruled the charts.
Selling over 300 million albums worldwide, the Bay City Rollers attracted fans of all ages and a phenomenon known as Rollermania swept across the globe.
Now, Bay City Roller legend, Stuart ‘Woody’ Wood, has brought together a powerful group of talented musicians who embody the same essence of the original band that the world knew and loved. Backed by incredible musical resumes, this group has taken what it means to be a Bay City Roller to heart and their excitement is infectious.
The current Bay City Rollers are Ian Thomson on lead vocals and guitar, John McLaughlin on vocals and keys, Mikey Smith on bass guitar, Jamie McGrory on drums and Woody on guitar.
The show takes place on Thursday, December 5 at 7.30pm. Visit https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/
