Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Bay City Rollers are coming to Alnwick Playhouse later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Journey back in time to those carefree days of the 1970s when Scotland’s original boy band ruled the charts.

Selling over 300 million albums worldwide, the Bay City Rollers attracted fans of all ages and a phenomenon known as Rollermania swept across the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Bay City Roller legend, Stuart ‘Woody’ Wood, has brought together a powerful group of talented musicians who embody the same essence of the original band that the world knew and loved. Backed by incredible musical resumes, this group has taken what it means to be a Bay City Roller to heart and their excitement is infectious.

The Bay City Rollers.

The current Bay City Rollers are Ian Thomson on lead vocals and guitar, John McLaughlin on vocals and keys, Mikey Smith on bass guitar, Jamie McGrory on drums and Woody on guitar.

The show takes place on Thursday, December 5 at 7.30pm. Visit https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/