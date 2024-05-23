Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Amici String Sextet will soon be performing a captivating programme of music at St Cuthbert’s Church in Norham.

It was formed in 2022 by a group of friends from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle and the Borders – all passionate professional chamber musicians keen to explore a larger scale repertoire.

The members of the Concerts@StCuthberts team are delighted to present the programme that consists of Strauss (Sextet from Capriccio), Greg Harradine (Flux Alluvia) and Brahms (Sextet No2 in G).

Gina McCormack is a renowned violinist and chamber musician. Her love of dance has also led to collaborations with Matthew Bourne, whose orchestra she also leads.

The Amici String Sextet.

Iona Brown studies won three major violin prizes and several awards for chamber music. She is currently Principal First Violin for the Royal Northern Sinfonia.

Jane Atkins was, until recently, Principal Viola with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and teaches at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and has appeared as a guest soloist with many orchestras in the UK and abroad.

Kathryn Jourdan freelances as a viola player with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and other chamber ensembles, and for a number of years taught academic music, viola and chamber music.

Niamh Molloy (cello) has performed in many concert venues throughout the UK and Ireland and Clea Friend is a freelance cellist, teacher and community musician.