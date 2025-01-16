The Alnwick Garden hosting a night of murder mystery at Treehouse restaurant
The event, ‘Murder Without a Hitch’ will take place on Saturday, March 15 from 6:30pm – 11pm at The Treehouse.
The evening will centre around a murder mystery game, with the puzzling story line of a wedding with a missing groom as guests will be assigned characters in the plot before they have to figure out who they think the murderer is.
The £58.50 tickets include the 4-hour experience, as well as a themed three-course-meal at the restaurant, and a welcome drink of prosecco on arrival.
The Treehouse is a modern British restaurant, located in the famous Alnwick Garden and built around 16 mature lime trees, which grow through and into the building.
Those who are interested in purchasing tickets for the event, or want to find out more information, should go to their website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.