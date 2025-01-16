The Treehouse at The Alnwick Garden.

The Alnwick Garden are hosting an evening of murder mystery, with a three-course-meal at their unique treehouse restaurant.

The event, ‘Murder Without a Hitch’ will take place on Saturday, March 15 from 6:30pm – 11pm at The Treehouse.

The evening will centre around a murder mystery game, with the puzzling story line of a wedding with a missing groom as guests will be assigned characters in the plot before they have to figure out who they think the murderer is.

The £58.50 tickets include the 4-hour experience, as well as a themed three-course-meal at the restaurant, and a welcome drink of prosecco on arrival.

The Treehouse is a modern British restaurant in a unique wooden setting.

Those who are interested in purchasing tickets for the event, or want to find out more information, should go to their website.