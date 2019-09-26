Tetra-Decathlon - the incredible story of one woman and 14 athletic events
One woman. Fourteen events. No idea …
After idly watching the IAAF World Championships over a late-night take-away curry and with almost no idea what was going on, Lauren Hendry G oogles what events are in a heptathlon, never imaging the road that this action would lead her down. It’s been quite a ride.
Having never even been for a jog around the park, Lauren signed up to compete in the Tetra-Decathlon World Championships – committing to learn 14 different athletic events and compete on the world stage, all in just 600 days.
Tetra-Decathlon is a joyous exploration of coming last and then coming back for more. Mixing humorous storytelling with athletic physicality, Lauren runs, jumps, hurdles and throws herself into a world of serious amateurs and comedic coaches, where winning is not simply about crossing the line first.
This amusingly audacious solo show, directed by double Fringe First winner Jenna Watt, charts Lauren’s journey as she trains for and competes in this most taxing of sporting events, whilst asking pertinent questions about the psychology of sport and what drives us to compete.
Tetra-Decathlon is a celebration of coming last, and coming back for more …
And it is being performed at Amble Parish Hall, Dovecote Street, on Sunday, October 6, at 7.30pm.
A truly British tale of sporting heroism showing that passion and enthusiasm can overcome experience and ability, to inspire us all in surprising ways and perhaps inspire others to plan their own sporting escapade.
Tickets are on sale at N & F Young Decorating Supplies, Queen Street, Amble, adults £10, concessions £8 and children £5. There is a special offer of two tickets for the price of one for 16 to 35-year-olds.
Tickets can also be bought online at : https:// www.ticketsource.co.uk/highlights and telephone bookings can be made by calling 01665 798271.