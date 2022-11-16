Tenor and pianist to perform at church in Morpeth
James Gilchrist (tenor) and Anna Tilbrook (piano) are returning to Morpeth for the next Morpeth Music Society concert, which takes place tomorrow (Thursday).
They will present an eclectic concert of songs by Schubert, Vaughan Williams, Herbert, Dove and Bernstein at Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm.
James Gilchrist originally combined an active singing career with training and working as a doctor. Since 1996, he has been a full-time singer – renowned for his solo recitals as well as soloist roles in oratorios and opera.
His frequent recital partner, Anna Tilbrook, studied at the Royal Academy of Music (RAM) with Julius Drake and is now an Associate of the RAM.
Individual concert tickets are available in advance at Morpeth Methodist Church and Morpeth Tourist Information Centre, and any remaining tickets will be available on the door.
Tickets are priced £16 for adults and £3 for students (over 18). Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.