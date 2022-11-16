They will present an eclectic concert of songs by Schubert, Vaughan Williams, Herbert, Dove and Bernstein at Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm.

James Gilchrist originally combined an active singing career with training and working as a doctor. Since 1996, he has been a full-time singer – renowned for his solo recitals as well as soloist roles in oratorios and opera.

His frequent recital partner, Anna Tilbrook, studied at the Royal Academy of Music (RAM) with Julius Drake and is now an Associate of the RAM.



Individual concert tickets are available in advance at Morpeth Methodist Church and Morpeth Tourist Information Centre, and any remaining tickets will be available on the door.