An Alnwick teenager has been selected for a place in The National Youth Orchestra (NYO).

Violinist Frederick Wilson, 15, will be joining an orchestra of teenage musicians from every corner of the UK.

Remarkably, he has been playing the violin for 13 years.

"Being an NYO musician has been a dream for me ever since I first heard them, so being an NYO musician is truly a dream come true for me,” he told the NYO website. “To be able to be part of such a vast community of like-minded musicians, playing new music and performing with so many people is very exciting!

“The NYO community is so much more than just the orchestra, and there are many other ways to get involved. I took part in the NYO Inspire programme, and it was a brilliant experience, as I was able to discover new music and meet members of NYO which was very inspirational. I would say that everyone was so nice, and made me feel very included and relaxed, so there are no downsides to taking part in these sorts of activities if you can.

"Also, auditioning for NYO may seem a little daunting, but in actuality, it is great to even just have experience of preparing excerpts and pieces, and my final round audition was really just fun and enjoyable rather than scary.”

The first activity of 2025 will be NYO Unite, where the teenage musicians join together for a series of music making activities across the UK, alongside young musicians in their local area. In January, the orchestra will embark on the Illuminate tour in London, Coventry and Nottingham.