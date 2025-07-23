As part of its Outreach Programme, Alnwick Music Society is putting on a ‘pay what you think it’s worth’ concert.

Khrystyna Mykhailichenko is a teenage Ukrainian pianist who moved to Corbridge with her mother and younger sister in 2022, shortly after the Russian invasion of her home country.

A genuine musical prodigy, Khrystyna was playing Tchaikovsky’s famous first piano concerto with a full symphony orchestra at the age of 14. She now studies at the Royal Academy of Music on a full bursary.

Her programme will include a Beethoven piano sonata, six piano pieces by Brahms, four of Debussy’s Preludes, as well as works by Ukrainian composers.

Khrystyna Mykhailichenko.

Mike Alexander, chairman of Alnwick Music Society, said: “This is your chance to witness an extraordinary young pianist who has already won the hearts of audiences.”

The concert is on Sunday, August 3 at 2.30pm in Alnwick Playhouse. Reserve for £2 through the Playhouse website or box office. Then give a donation at the end of the concert.