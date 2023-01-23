News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Talented musicians lined up for Warkworth concert

Baroque music by Pellingmans’ Saraband is coming to Warkworth Memorial Hall.

By Ian Smith
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 11:33am

Jacob Heringman and Susanna Pell have been musical colleagues for almost 25 years and have both enjoyed distinguished careers; Jacob as a soloist and with many prominent period ensembles; Susanna as a freelance performer and member of Fretwork and The Dufay Collective.

As Pellingmans’ Saraband, they bring some of the greatest music of the Renaissance and Early Baroque period to life.

Hide Ad

The concert is on Saturday, February 11 at 7.30pm. For tickets (£15) email [email protected]

Pellingmans’ Saraband. Picture: Simon Ryder.
Warkworth