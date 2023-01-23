Talented musicians lined up for Warkworth concert
Baroque music by Pellingmans’ Saraband is coming to Warkworth Memorial Hall.
Jacob Heringman and Susanna Pell have been musical colleagues for almost 25 years and have both enjoyed distinguished careers; Jacob as a soloist and with many prominent period ensembles; Susanna as a freelance performer and member of Fretwork and The Dufay Collective.
As Pellingmans’ Saraband, they bring some of the greatest music of the Renaissance and Early Baroque period to life.
The concert is on Saturday, February 11 at 7.30pm. For tickets (£15) email [email protected]