Surprise performance of original piece by beloved Morpeth music teacher
Michael Doswell was a well-loved and respected teacher at King Edward VI School and also mastered the Mid-Northumberland chorus, which undertook many concerts across Northumberland.
During his time at school, Michael wrote and published an original song which will be performed for the first time in many years as part of a concert in Whalton Church on the 17th November at 4pm by Coquetdale Chamber Choir.
Music Director, Professor John Casken, has been working with Michael Doswell’s daughter, Susie La Rosa to realise the performance as a surprise to her father.
Susie said: “My father attended Bristol Cathedral School from the age of about 9 until he was 16, he had won a scholarship and became Head Choirboy there.”
“He had a lot of respect for his teacher, Clifford Harker, and composed the piece of music ‘Lead Us, O Father,’ which he dedicated to him.”
On her inspiration for the idea, Susie continued: "It was only recently that I found out that my father had even composed a piece of music and I have no idea what it sounds like!”
“It was for this reason that I asked Lucy Bird, who my father used to teach sing, if she could help me find a choir to perform it for me to hear.”
“I also wanted to do something special for my father for Christmas, it’s a surprise for him and I can’t wait to see his reaction – goodness knows when he last heard it!”
Tickets can be purchased by emailing [email protected]
