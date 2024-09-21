Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This autumn, emerging dance artists from the North East are set to captivate audiences at Alnwick Playhouse with their latest performance – Play, Pause, Repeat.

The stunning double bill showcases new works by renowned choreographers Patricia Okenwa and Jamaal Burkmar, performed by some of the best-emerging dancers from the region. Play, Pause, Repeat explores themes of love, memory, and the complex emotions intertwined within them.

It includes ‘How to Decouple in an Ethical Way’ by Jamaal Burkmar, a millennial love story depicted through three therapy sessions delving into the angst a new relationship, and ‘the Messiest Drawer’ by Patricia Okenwa, which creates a poignant reflection on how we hold onto our memories, in a collaboration with London-based composer – Quinta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artistic director Renaud Wiser shared his excitement about the upcoming tour dates: “We are thrilled to be returning to Alnwick Playhouse. This is an opportunity for audiences to experience the incredible work of Jamaal Burkmar and Patricia Okenwa, brought to life by our talented company of dancers. Their work resonates deeply with themes of love, memory, and the complexities of human relationships, offering a rich, emotional experience for all.”

Play Pause Repeat production shot.

The impressive roster of talent includes Daisy Dancer, Pagan Hunt, Alex Thirkle and Hayley Walker.

Play, Pause, Repeat is brought by Fertile Ground and is a Dance City and Gillian Dickinson Trust commission, made possible with public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England, Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland and The Barbour Foundation.

It will be performed at Alnwick Playhouse on Tuesday, October 8 at 7.30pm.

For more details about the performances and to book tickets, please visit www.fertileground.org.uk/2024-programme.