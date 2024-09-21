Stunning double bill of dance to be performed at Alnwick Playhouse this October
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The stunning double bill showcases new works by renowned choreographers Patricia Okenwa and Jamaal Burkmar, performed by some of the best-emerging dancers from the region. Play, Pause, Repeat explores themes of love, memory, and the complex emotions intertwined within them.
It includes ‘How to Decouple in an Ethical Way’ by Jamaal Burkmar, a millennial love story depicted through three therapy sessions delving into the angst a new relationship, and ‘the Messiest Drawer’ by Patricia Okenwa, which creates a poignant reflection on how we hold onto our memories, in a collaboration with London-based composer – Quinta.
Artistic director Renaud Wiser shared his excitement about the upcoming tour dates: “We are thrilled to be returning to Alnwick Playhouse. This is an opportunity for audiences to experience the incredible work of Jamaal Burkmar and Patricia Okenwa, brought to life by our talented company of dancers. Their work resonates deeply with themes of love, memory, and the complexities of human relationships, offering a rich, emotional experience for all.”
The impressive roster of talent includes Daisy Dancer, Pagan Hunt, Alex Thirkle and Hayley Walker.
Play, Pause, Repeat is brought by Fertile Ground and is a Dance City and Gillian Dickinson Trust commission, made possible with public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England, Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland and The Barbour Foundation.
It will be performed at Alnwick Playhouse on Tuesday, October 8 at 7.30pm.
For more details about the performances and to book tickets, please visit www.fertileground.org.uk/2024-programme.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.