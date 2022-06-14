Strong turnout for returning Berwick event

This year’s event also celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and blessed with three days of good weather, first signs are that more people attended than in 2019 – with more than 2,000 people present on the Sunday alone.
Bands on the Parade sold out on the Saturday night, children’s entertainer Gary Dunn played to a packed tent in every show and the new traders’ market attracted brisk business on the Sunday, before Churches Together’s rousing finale with Hymns on the Parade.
A Berwick Rotary spokesman said as well as the musicians, stallholders, and other performers, the club would like to thank everyone who came to one or every event.
He added: “We were generously supported by Berwick Town Council, Berwick Chamber of Trade, Northumberland County Council and JT Dove, and a dedicated team of club members put in 400 hours over the weekend alone.”