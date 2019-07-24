Strictly siblings Joanna and Kevin Clifton to star in Burn The Floor show at Sunderland Empire
Siblings who rose to fame in Strictly Come Dancing are set to do battle on the Sunderland Empire stage.
It’s been announced that Kevin Clifton and Joanne Clifton will appear in dance show Burn The Floor which will salsa its way to Sunderland on April 29, 2020.
Kevin, who is the reigning Strictly Champion, has just completed a sell-out UK tour with the international dance company Burn the Floor, and he is ready to step up his game and do it all again when his sister Joanne joins the cast for the 2020 tour.
Hailing from a successful dancing family - parents Judy and Keith are former World Champions - the Clifton siblings have numerous competitive Ballroom and Latin dance accolades between them, including World Champion, British Champion, European Champion, and International Open titles.
They have both also won the highly sought after glitter ball trophy on the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing - Kevin in 2018 with journalist Stacey Dooley, and Joanne in 2016 with TV presenter Ore Oduba.
Dances featured in the show include Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, Paso Doble, Cha Cha, the Samba, Jive and Rumba.
Kevin said: “Burn The Floor is the show that ignited a spark in me and changed me forever as a performer. Through Broadway, West End and touring all over the world this show has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today. In 2019 I returned ‘home’ to Burn The Floor, and I am delighted to say that, in 2020, my sister Joanne will be joining me.”
Joanne said: "I’m not competitive or anything, but being a World Champion, I have a natural nose for the win, especially against my brother Kev. He’s always done everything first – he was born first, started dancing first, got on Strictly first, joined the amazing Burn the Floor first…oh wait, but I won the Strictly glitter ball first, didn’t I? Burn the Floor? More like Scorch the Earth. Come and see the show if you want to see who the real Clifton Champion is.”
*Tickets from www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland