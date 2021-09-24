Storyteller to give traditional tales a hilarious twist at Shilbottle hall

Gav Cross is coming to Shilbottle Community Hall.

Storyteller, comedy performer and professional show-off Gav Cross reveals the terrible, the silly and the downright incredible ’truths’ hidden in plain sight in his show Twisted Tales for Terrible Children on Saturday, October 23 at 7pm.

The performance, which is part of the Highlights Rural Touring Scheme, sees Gav scratch the surface of old fables and rhymes to reveal their dark, nasty and dubious intention with hilarious and magical results. You’ll have heard these stories before but certainly not told this way.

In a jam-packed show full of nonsense and nastiness, morbid sing-a-longs and lots of audience participation for those that want to join in, Twisted Tales for Terrible Children is for grown ups and children that enjoy their history horrible or nonsense nastier.

Highlights Rural Touring Scheme works with grassroots volunteers from over 65 village halls and community venues across the North of England to bring vibrant, entertaining and thought-provoking performances and live events to the heart of rural communities.

Kate Lynch, director at Highlights, said: “We know that it may have been quite some time since families, particularly those living in rural areas, have been able to enjoy attending an arts performance together.

“Twisted Tales for Terrible Children is a fantastic opportunity for families to share a hugely entertaining and innovative show on their doorstep.

"Gav Cross is a brilliant performer with a rare ability to engage children and adults alike in his anarchic fun. Audiences are in for a real treat.”

This performance is only one of many unmissable live events taking place in village halls and community venues across County Durham, Cumbria and Northumberland as part of the Highlights Autumn programme.

Visit the Highlights Rural Touring Scheme website for the full programme at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk

All performances will adhere to the latest government Covid-19 guidelines.

Wherever possible please book tickets online. Prices: Adult £10, Child £7 Family ticket £25, 2 for 1 for 16-35 year olds.