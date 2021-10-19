Stormzy

The highly-anticipated Heavy is the Head tour is set to storm the UK in March and April 2022, hitting Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on March 15.

Original tickets will remain valid for the new dates, with remaining tickets available at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Stormzy’s acclaimed debut Gang Signs & Prayer was dubbed one of the most influential UK rap projects of all time, with critically-lauded second album Heavy Is The Head solidifying his success.

In the live sphere, Stormzy returned to festival stages this summer headlining at Reading and Leeds - after breaking records back in 2019 when he became the first British Rapper to headline Glastonbury Festival.

Known for evolving the underground musical landscape, as well as being a perennial political agitator, Stormzy is a spokesman of black empowerment and social activism, while also racking up more than 25 music awards including two BRIT awards.STORMZY H.I.T.H. TOUR

::SUN 13 MAR 2022 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

::TUE 15 MAR 2022 Newcastle, Utilita Arena

::WED 16 MAR 2022 Leeds, First Direct Arena

::FRI 18 MAR 2022 Sheffield, Utilita Arena

::SAT 19 MAR 2022 Manchester, AO Arena

::SUN 20 MAR 2022 Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

::MON 21 MAR 2022 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

::WED 23 MAR 2022 Birmingham, Utilita Arena

::THU 24 MAR 2022 Bournemouth, International Centre

::SUN 27 MAR 2022 London, The O2 – Valid from original Monday 12th April 2021 date

::MON 28 MAR 2022 London, The O2 – Valid from original Tuesday 13th April 2021 date

::TUE 29 MAR 2022 London, The O2 - Valid from original Wednesday 14th April 2021 date

::FRI 01 APR 2022 Dublin, 3Arena – Valid from original Friday 2nd April 2021 date

::SAT 02 APR 2022 Dublin, 3Arena – Valid from original Saturday 3rd April 2021 date