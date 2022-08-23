Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shakespeare’s famous tragedy will be performed to celebrate the reopening of The Dovecote next Thursday (September 1) before it heads out around many rural Northumberland communities.

Having been adapted by writer and director Chris Connaughton and produced by NTC’s artistic director, Louis Roberts, the new production is a more streamlined version of the play and will be performed in NTC’s unique, fast paced and extremely physical style.

The show will feature original music by Lucy Desbrow and will largely be told from the perspective of the witches.

Director Alice Byrne.

Speaking about his new production, Louis said: “Uniquely, this version is predominantly female led.

“It’s a great production to get us back on the road as it’s a well-known Shakespearian play, which I won’t mention out loud, and I hope it will bring us good luck as we’ve had more than our fair share of ‘Double, Double, Toil and Trouble.’”

Additionally, Alice Byrne will also direct the production alongside assistant director, Eilidh Talman and movement director, Katie Tranter.

Costumes will be made by Amy Jones, and the cast will consist of Claire Morley, Gillian Hambleton, and Melanie Dagg.

NTC is a self-funding professional small-scale touring theatre company which takes high quality theatre productions to local venues in rural communities engaging people who perhaps wouldn’t normally travel many miles to get to a big city or town to watch a performance.

It has received Arts Council funding to take this show on tour.

Other shows take place at: Watson Memorial Hall in Lucker on September 2; Etal Village Hall on September 7; Bamburgh Pavilion on September 15; Longhoughton Community Centre on September 16; Chatton Village Hall on September 17; Newbiggin Maritime Centre on September 23; Warkworth Memorial Hall on September 30 and Stamfordham Village Hall on October 1

To coincide with the reopening, the company are also looking for new trustees.