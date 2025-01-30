Stereophonics world tour kicks off in March as band announce 13th studio album

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today, the legendary Stereophonics announce details of their thirteenth studio album ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’.

Due for release on 25th April 2025 via EMI, the album is available to pre-order here. The announcement comes alongside a new single taken from the forthcoming record, ‘There’s Always Gonna Be Something’. Listen here.

'There's Always Gonna Be Something’ evolves Stereophonics' signature sound.

Chorus affected guitars chime and weave between suspended bass lines.

Kelly Jones’ husky vocals draw listeners to the lyrics which intrigue and unveil new depths on each listen, with lines including, “The bayonet tongue of silence, whispering just to remind us” and “I leave nothing for death but bones and the solitude Jester jokes, igniting my energy and bringing me to my knees, in this 21st century, so help this sinner please, this is only one part of me – there’s always gonna be something, so what’s it gonna be today”.

As Kelly comments: ““There’s Always Gonna Be Something” is a song that could be describing the restlessness in uncertainty, struggling to arrive at acceptance. A part within all of us.”

With three decades and a wealth of record-breaking achievements under their belts, including 8 No.1 albums, Stereophonics have earned their status and respect amongst their fans, peers and artists from across the musical generations, ranging from Bob Dylan to David Bowie to Dua Lipa.

In 2025, the band mark their anticipated return with ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’, a tight and heavy-hitting eight track record.

Written and recorded in London, it is an album devoid of any fat or filler. It is at once clean and precise. Hopeful and joyous. It does what it says on the cover. You Laugh, You Cry, You Wait.

As with previous album artwork, Kelly has gravitated towards different art forms to influence the project's aesthetic, whether that be paintings, books or films.

For “Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait”, it was a similar process. Kelly recounts: “I went to New York, I visited some galleries, I saw ‘ART IS A GUARANTY OF SANITY’, a painting by Louise Bourgeois.

"She believed art was a form of mental healing and a way to process difficult emotions. The spelling caught me first, then the simplicity of the words etched onto a pink tile. So I tried scratching my title, inspired by my own art school teacher thirty years ago. And I loved it. I loved the simplicity of the pink. The pink album was born.”

With a world tour imminent this year which has already seen the band sell over 300,000 tickets, as well as play some of their biggest shows around the world to date, the band continue to cement their position as one of our most enduring and loved bands.

Their knack for blending rock sensibilities with soaring melodies keeps their sound vital, while Kelly Jones’ ever-introspective lyrics continue to resonate with each passing year.

Stereophonics have never been content to rest on their laurels, and this year’s performances promise to be some of their most dynamic yet.

Stereophonics - ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’ Album Tracklisting:

Make It On Your Own

There’s Always Gonna Be Something

Seems Like You Don’t Know Me

Colours Of October

Eyes Too Big For My Belly

Mary Is A Singer

Backroom Boys

Feeling Of Falling We Crave

Stereophonics Live Dates:

Mar 21, 2025 Théâtre Beanfield, Montreal, QC

Mar 22, 2025 Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

Mar 23, 2025 Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

Mar 25, 2025 Brooklyn Paramount Theater, New York, NY

Mar 26, 202 House of Blues Boston, Boston, MA

Mar 28, 2025 Lincoln Theatre, Washington, DC

Mar 29, 2025 Agora Theatre and Ballroom, Cleveland, OH

Mar 30, 2025 The Vic Theatre, Chicago, IL

Apr 2, 2025 Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC

Apr 3, 2025 Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

Apr 4, 2025 McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

Apr 6, 2025 The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA

Apr 8, 2025 The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

Apr 9, 2025 Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, San Diego, CA

Apr 11, 2025 Teatro Metropolitan, Mexico City, Mexico

Apr 28, 2025 Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

Apr 29, 2025 Zenith La Villette, Paris, France

Apr 30, 2025 AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 2, 2025 Sporthalle, Hamburg, Germany

May 3, 2025 Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

May 5, 2025 TonHalle München, Munich, Germany

May 6, 2025 Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany

May 8, 2025 X-TRA, Zürich, Switzerland

May 9, 2025 Transbordeur, Lyon, France

May 11, 2025 Sala La Riviera, Madrid, Spain

May 12, 2025 Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain

May 14, 2025 Alcatraz, Milan, Italy

May 25, 2025 Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington, England

May 30, 2025 Vestrock Festival, Hulst, Netherlands

May 31, 2025 Dauwpop Festival, Hellendoorn, Netherlands

Jun 5, 2025 Belsonic, Belfast, UK

Jun 6, 2025 St. Anne's Park, Dublin, Ireland

Jun 7, 2025 Virgin Media Park, Cork, Ireland

Jun 14, 2025 The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, UK

Jun 21, 2025 Isle of Wight Festival, Seaclose Park, Newport, Isle of Wight

Jun 28, 2025 Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, UK

Jul 4, 2025 Finsbury Park, London, UK

Jul 11, 2025 Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

Jul 12, 2025 Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

Aug 16, 2025 Sandringham Estate, Norfolk, UK