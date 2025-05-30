Step back in time with Forties revival weekend to kickstart summer of fun at Bamburgh Castle
Taking place on June 7-8, the Forties Weekend will transform Bamburgh Castle into a bygone era complete with vintage music, military vehicles, living history displays and costumed re-enactors bringing the decade to life.
There’ll also be plenty of family-friendly activities with Morse Codes to crack, paper Spitfire making and Battlefield planning with toy soldiers.
It is the beginning of an action-packed summer events programme including open-air theatre, a summer holiday-long Pirate takeover and American Car Display.
A highlight is the live jousting weekend when the UK’s top stunt riders and their horses gallop into Bamburgh Castle on June 14-15.
Set sail for adventure with Ahoy at the Castle a pirate takeover running throughout the summer holidays from July 21. This swashbuckling family event is filled with storytelling, sea shanties and pirate-themed games and activities.
Bamburgh Castle visitor services manager Karen Larkin said: “We’re so excited to be kicking off a summer packed with amazing experiences for the whole family. There’s something for everyone to have a great day out – from the fun nostalgia of the 1940s to knights and their beautiful horses to swashbuckling pirates, plays and pageantry.
“Whether you're a history buff, a family looking for fun, or you’re simply seeking a wonderful day out, we want people to have a brilliant experience - all in one of the most breath-taking settings in the UK.”
For more details and to buy tickets visit www.bamburghcastle.com
