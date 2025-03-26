Stargazing events planned at Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum in Wooler

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 11:40 BST

The award-winning Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Whisky Distillery has announced a series of events for the coming weeks.

The Wooler attraction is offering an immersive experience of Anglo-Saxon culture and heritage, alongside new spirit launches.

During International Dark Skies Week, Ad Gefrin is partnering with Kielder Observatory on April 8 for Starcraft, which will explore the astronomical history of medieval Europe.

A pop-up planetarium will offer an immersive journey through the universe, uncovering how scholars such as Bede studied the skies. Tastings of Ad Gefrin’s signature spirits and expert-led talks and workshops – including a hands-on Starcraft session in which guests can craft an Anglo-Saxon astronomical instrument from clay – complete the evening.

Roger Miket, Gefrin Trust and Dr Chris Ferguson, Ad Gefrin. Picture: Sally Ann Normanplaceholder image
Roger Miket, Gefrin Trust and Dr Chris Ferguson, Ad Gefrin. Picture: Sally Ann Norman

Dark Skies Week continues with a Stargazing Walk with Wild Experiences, on April 11. Walking out from Ad Gefrin, the route will take in nearby Humbleton Hill, offering a breathtaking vantage point with a mug of hot chocolate and Ad Gefrin’s own Tácnbora.

Ad Gefrin will celebrate Easter from April 18-21 with A Stitch in Time: a special exhibit featuring the East Thirston Loom Weights (discovered during a recent archaeological dig at Felton) alongside live demonstrations on a replica loom. Meanwhile an Embroidery Workshop on April 25 offers the opportunity to recreate the intricate embroidered patterns found in the hangings of Ad Gefrin’s Great Hall.

Whisky cocktail masterclasses, distiller talks and tours, and a whisky-inspired Bēodern menu are planned on May 17 (World Whisky Day) followed on May 18 by museum tours by Director of Museum & Experience Dr Chris Ferguson (National Museum Day).

Ad Gefrin recently won best new tourism business at the North East England Tourism Awards.

