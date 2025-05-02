Star Wars Day is almost upon us, as what began as a political pun has evolved into an annual celebration of the characters and worlds of the Star Wars universe.

From the icy plains of Hoth to the desert landscapes of Tatooine , the franchise's otherworldly scenery has always been a point of fascination. Fortunately, you don't need the Millennium Falcon to visit some of these locations.

But for those seeking Instagram-worthy destinations, what are the most popular Star Wars filming locations to visit?

To determine the most popular filming locations globally, a study by CSDB.gg used a data-driven approach leveraging Instagram's popularity. They identified various filming locations from across the Star Wars movie franchise.

CSDB.gg then tracked the total number of posts shared on Instagram using the most common hashtag associated with each specific location or landmark.

By compiling and comparing these Instagram post counts, CSDB.gg ranked the Star Wars filming locations based on their popularity and visual appeal among Instagram users.

So, what made the list – and where are the two UK locations you can visit over the Early May Bank Holiday?

1 . Stradun, Croatia (Episode VIII - The Last Jedi) The ancient and picturesque main street of Dubrovnik, known as the Stradun, served as the elegant city of Cantonica on the casino planet of Canto Bight in The Last Jedi. Its historic stone pavements and beautiful architecture provided a glimpse into the galaxy's elite. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Plaza de España, Spain (Episode II - Attack of the Clones) The stunning architecture of the Plaza de España in Seville stood in for a plaza on the planet Naboo in Attack of the Clones, its grand semi-circular design providing a memorable backdrop. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Mývatn Lake, Iceland (Episode VII - The Force Awakens) The unique geological formations and volcanic landscapes around Mývatn Lake in Iceland contributed to the snowy Starkiller Base exterior in The Force Awakens, offering a stark and powerful visual. | Visit Mývatn