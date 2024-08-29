Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amble based performance/ stand up poet Ian Williams is taking his brand new one-man show, ‘One Night Stanza’ to Ellingham Village Hall.

The two-hour performance will showcase a further offering of Ian’s unique, often humourous, and sometimes thoughtful take on life, love, and lumbago.

Drawing on reminiscences from his youth, his observation of life in general and his background in mental health, Ian will attempt to weave a pathway between growing up with his Nanna, negotiating the trials of growing older, poetry and love and the anxiety this can all cause.

Ian is one of the north east’s most prolific stand-up poets and has performed at a variety of venues across the region. He is a regular contributor to the Amble Puffin Festival, and for several years has taken on the role as ‘pop-up’ poet, performing in local cafes and restaurants.

Ian Williams.

‘One Night Stanza’ offers an opportunity to see him in a longer production, to hear more of his verse, and understand the stories around the poems. There will also be an opportunity to purchase booklets and cards featuring Ian’s work.

Ian said: “It’s great to be going back to Ellingham. I performed my previous one-man show there, ‘Rhyme and reason’ back in late 2021, just at the end of the pandemic. It was good to get out performing again, and despite all the anxieties there was a good and appreciative audience. This show has been two years in the making, so it will be fantastic to bring it to a live audience.”

It takes place on Thursday, September 26 at 7.30. Tickets £8. Email [email protected] or call 07938 828699.