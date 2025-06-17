From a panoramic grandstand 150 feet above the Northumberland coast, crowds of all ages enjoyed the fast-paced excitement and drama with stunts, clashing lances and the spectacle of highly-trained Spanish and Portuguese horses galloping into action.

Visitor services manager Karen Larkin said: “It’s been a phenomenal weekend with hundreds of people coming to watch the jousting spectacle. We’ve had people travel from across the country to watch, along with local residents and holidaymakers especially for the jousting, which has become a highlight in our events calendar.

“There’s something for everyone – the most beautiful horses who love doing what they do with pricked ears. Lots of laughter with hilarious commentary, plenty of action, crashes, fights, stunts and crowd participation without losing any of the pomp and pageantry of a medieval tournament.”

The jousting took place on Saturday and Sunday in a purpose-built tournament arena in the castle’s West Ward with over three tons of props, equipment, flags, royal box and medieval tents.

Taking part in the tournaments were four knights riding specially trained Andalusian and Lusitanos horses known for their gymnastic qualities and the skills they were trained to use in mediaeval warfare.

Jeremy Richardson of The Knights of Royal England said: “We love coming to Bamburgh and were delighted to be jousting here again. It’s such an iconic location. The crowds were fantastic and the horses had fire in their step. They love being here, too!”

Bamburgh Castle is open daily from 10am – 5pm with last admission at 4pm. For more information and details of other events taking place throughout the summer visit www.bamburghcastle.com

