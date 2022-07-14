Special concert to mark Morpeth Chantry refurbishment anniversary

The trio JIB were seen recently on BBC television singing for Michael Portillo in Blyth Harbour.

July 18 is the 35th anniversary of the launch of the refurbished Morpeth Chantry by HRH Princess Margaret.

The concert will be performed by the trio JIB (shanty expert Jim Mageean and Ingrid and Barrie Temple) between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £6 and can be booked by emailing [email protected]

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robson's Choice.

Beforehand on Monday, people can drop in at any time from 1.30pm to enjoy an afternoon of informal piping by members of Robson’s Choice – the acclaimed group of Northumbrian pipers.

The concert complements the museum’s summer exhibition by artist Bethan Maddocks (Thou Shalt Have a Fishie) based on lyrics from the “Northumbrian Minstrelsy”.