Special concert to mark Morpeth Chantry refurbishment anniversary

July 18 is the 35th anniversary of the launch of the refurbished Morpeth Chantry by HRH Princess Margaret.
The concert will be performed by the trio JIB (shanty expert Jim Mageean and Ingrid and Barrie Temple) between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £6 and can be booked by emailing [email protected]
Beforehand on Monday, people can drop in at any time from 1.30pm to enjoy an afternoon of informal piping by members of Robson’s Choice – the acclaimed group of Northumbrian pipers.
The concert complements the museum’s summer exhibition by artist Bethan Maddocks (Thou Shalt Have a Fishie) based on lyrics from the “Northumbrian Minstrelsy”.
That influential publication of local tunes and songs has its own 140th anniversary this year – whose publishers, the Society of Antiquaries of Newcastle upon Tyne, are financially supporting the celebrations.