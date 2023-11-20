Son of skiffle musician Lonnie Donegan who sang with Tom Jones on The Voice to perform in Seaton Sluice
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peter Donegan will perform in the village on Saturday, November 25 and tickets for the event are purchasable from the club.
Peter is the son of skiffle musician Lonnie Donegan and will be performing a number of his songs, as well as some of his own.
Peter was named best male vocalist and his single Thank You Texas was named best original song at the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards 2020.
He said: “I am looking forward to playing Seaton Sluice Social Club.
“It is a great venue in a lovely seaside village, and with an expected sell-out crowd we will take our audience back in time to experience the songs that my dad entertained so many people with back in the day.”