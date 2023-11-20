A musician who once appeared on The Voice is set to perform at Seaton Sluice Social Club this week.

Peter Donegan will perform in the village on Saturday, November 25 and tickets for the event are purchasable from the club.

Peter is the son of skiffle musician Lonnie Donegan and will be performing a number of his songs, as well as some of his own.

He appeared on BBC talent show The Voice and performed a duet with Tom Jones.

Peter is performing on Saturday in Seaton Sluice. (Photo by Michael Bailey)

Peter was named best male vocalist and his single Thank You Texas was named best original song at the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards 2020.

He said: “I am looking forward to playing Seaton Sluice Social Club.