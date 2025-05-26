The Solem Quartet has established itself as one of the most innovative and adventurous quartets of its generation.

In a concert organised by Alnwick Music Society, the Solem Quartet combine their own arrangements of works by Nadia and Lili Boulanger with a Quartet commissioned from Edmund Finnis in 2022 and the well-known Dvorak American Quartet.

The concert is on Wednesday, May 28, beginning at 7.30pm, in Alnwick Playhouse.

Tickets are £18 for adults, £6 for 19-30 years and free for 18 and under.