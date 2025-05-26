Solem Quartet to perform at Playhouse in concert organised by Alnwick Music Society
The Solem Quartet has established itself as one of the most innovative and adventurous quartets of its generation.
In a concert organised by Alnwick Music Society, the Solem Quartet combine their own arrangements of works by Nadia and Lili Boulanger with a Quartet commissioned from Edmund Finnis in 2022 and the well-known Dvorak American Quartet.
The concert is on Wednesday, May 28, beginning at 7.30pm, in Alnwick Playhouse.
Tickets are £18 for adults, £6 for 19-30 years and free for 18 and under.
