By Craig Buchan
Published 15th Jul 2024, 12:53 BST
Pouring rain did little to dampen spirits for Gallagher Park Live in Bedlington at the weekend.

The free music festival, organised by East Bedlington Parish Council, was well attended despite the weather

The appreciative audience saw power pop from Fizzy Fish, classics from Rock Choir, a mix of standard rock and pop from Splash Showcase, a revisit to the 80’s from Club 80's Live and new mod powered rock from Ryder.

New wave followed from The Detonators while Discography belted out classic disco numbers to the dancing faithful. The show was completed by UK Rock Show with tributes to the likes of Bin Jovi, Black Sabbath, and Journey, with other activities also on site.

Morgan Sindall and Choppington Parish Council also contributed towards funding the event.

