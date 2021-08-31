Singers and dancers wanted for guaranteed work as leading North East stage company looks out for talent

Talent at ISG

ISG, based at Sunderland’s BIC, provides performers for everything from theatre tours to corporate Christmas nights out and is now starting a talent search for work this autumn and winter and into 2022.

The organisation is currently asking for singers and dancers to get in touch and book a spot at one of two auditions being held in early September, with a number of jobs available to the right candidates.

Duncan McManus, head of production at ISG, is looking forward to a number of “exciting new projects” which the company has underway.

He said: “Now that things are starting to get back to normal, we have a number of shows and events we are working on, so we’re very keen to recruit dancers and singers and, with that in mind, we want them to come along to our auditions.”

The auditions for dancers are taking place on 6 September at Dance City, Temple Street, Newcastle with the singers’ auditions taking place two days later at ISG’s base in Sunderland, BIC, Wessington Way.

Anyone wanting to audition as a singer is asked to email [email protected] to book a slot and dancers should contact [email protected] to book in their audition.

Duncan added: “We really have some fantastic opportunities, and we know that performers have really struggled during lockdown so it’s brilliant to be able to start recruiting for Christmas 2021 and beyond.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming new talent to ISG,”