Singer-songwriter Rory Butler to play Seahouses gig
Edinburgh-born singer-songwriter Rory Butler is set to play a concert in Seahouses on Friday.
The much-admired young musician will play a house-concert at St Cuthbert’s House in the village.
Butler is making waves as a relatively new arrival on the folk-rock circuit, and whilst every acoustic singer-songwriter will claim they were born with music in their blood, few were born with music in their basement. Rory Butler’s childhood home was built on music; his father ran a legendary recording studio in the cellar.
It’s unsurprising then, that music became Rory’s world.
His first single ‘Black and Blue’ was included on The Apple Music 'Best of the Week' and Spotify's 'New Music Friday' Playlists. World-wide streaming figures now exceed 800,000.
Critics liken him to John Martyn, Jackson Browne and Nick Drake – impressive comparisons, but thoroughly well-deserved.
Host Jill Sutheran said: “Rory’s first album is remarkable as a stand-out debut masterpiece of musicianship, mature songwriting and downright heartfelt delivery.
“He’s a young guy who will definitely go on to great things, and we’re delighted to have him play here in Seahouses.”
The gig is on Friday, September 27, and doors open at 7pm. Tickets are £12.50 and can be reserved by calling 01665 720456.