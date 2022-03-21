Singer-songwriter lined up for Felton gig

Over the past four decades, he has taken his songs of North East England to concerts and festivals all across Europe, Canada and the USA, as well as building a sizeable following in Australia and New Zealand.

Along the way he has gathered a long list of awards and nominations, including from the BBC Folk Awards and the Sony Radio Awards.

His pace and enthusiasm for writing, performing and touring shows no sign of waning and he will be performing in Felton on Saturday, April 2 at 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jez Lowe.

Jez is also known for his collaborations with fellow artists, notably a long-established partnership with Canadian songwriter James Keelaghan.

Most notably, as part of The Pitmen Poets, Jez has helped to rekindle the fire in the tradition of mining songs and culture of his native region.