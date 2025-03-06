A singer/songwriter who was named Tees Valley Artist of the Year 2024 has added Berwick to her national tour thanks to funding from Create Berwick, the local Culture and Creative Zone.

Brought to town by local promoters The Ukulele & Other Machines, Amelia Coburn and her band will perform songs from her debut album Between the Moon and the Milkman at The Straw Yard – featuring tales of vengeful widows, buccaneering pirates and moonlit escapades.

Carol Whinnom, of The Ukulele & Other Machines, said: “We are keen to build on the success of our first event at The Straw Yard (James Delarre and Saul Rose, November 2024) which delighted the packed-out audience.

“It’s a coup to get Amelia to come here as she’s a real rising star in the music world.”

The gig will take place on Saturday, May 10. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets priced £13.50 are available from www.thestrawyard.co.uk/whatson