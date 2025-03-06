Singer Amelia Coburn coming to The Straw Yard in Berwick

By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A singer/songwriter who was named Tees Valley Artist of the Year 2024 has added Berwick to her national tour thanks to funding from Create Berwick, the local Culture and Creative Zone.

Brought to town by local promoters The Ukulele & Other Machines, Amelia Coburn and her band will perform songs from her debut album Between the Moon and the Milkman at The Straw Yard – featuring tales of vengeful widows, buccaneering pirates and moonlit escapades.

Carol Whinnom, of The Ukulele & Other Machines, said: “We are keen to build on the success of our first event at The Straw Yard (James Delarre and Saul Rose, November 2024) which delighted the packed-out audience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s a coup to get Amelia to come here as she’s a real rising star in the music world.”

The gig will take place on Saturday, May 10. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets priced £13.50 are available from www.thestrawyard.co.uk/whatson

Related topics:BerwickMoon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice