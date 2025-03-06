Singer Amelia Coburn coming to The Straw Yard in Berwick
Brought to town by local promoters The Ukulele & Other Machines, Amelia Coburn and her band will perform songs from her debut album Between the Moon and the Milkman at The Straw Yard – featuring tales of vengeful widows, buccaneering pirates and moonlit escapades.
Carol Whinnom, of The Ukulele & Other Machines, said: “We are keen to build on the success of our first event at The Straw Yard (James Delarre and Saul Rose, November 2024) which delighted the packed-out audience.
“It’s a coup to get Amelia to come here as she’s a real rising star in the music world.”
The gig will take place on Saturday, May 10. Doors open at 7pm.
Tickets priced £13.50 are available from www.thestrawyard.co.uk/whatson
