Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans received three Oscars at the first ever Academy Awards.

The silent filmshow with live music accompaniment at Norham Church includes the screening of Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans – which was ahead of its time when it was released in 1927.

An original music score will be performed at the event on Saturday, September 9 (7.30pm start) by the Jane Gardner & Co. Quartet from Edinburgh, professional musicians who love to play along to silent films.

This will involve some rousing brass, gypsy jazz, foxtrot, folk dance and more.

Tickets, priced £10, are available from The Maltings, Berwick, by phone, online or in person – also from Norham village shop or on the door (subject to availability).