News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Silent film with live music accompaniment to be screened at Norham Church

Concerts@St Cuthberts and Berwick Film Society are coming together for an movie and music experience early next month.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 11:13 BST
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans received three Oscars at the first ever Academy Awards.Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans received three Oscars at the first ever Academy Awards.
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans received three Oscars at the first ever Academy Awards.

The silent filmshow with live music accompaniment at Norham Church includes the screening of Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans – which was ahead of its time when it was released in 1927.

It received three Oscars at the first ever Academy Awards.

An original music score will be performed at the event on Saturday, September 9 (7.30pm start) by the Jane Gardner & Co. Quartet from Edinburgh, professional musicians who love to play along to silent films.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This will involve some rousing brass, gypsy jazz, foxtrot, folk dance and more.

Tickets, priced £10, are available from The Maltings, Berwick, by phone, online or in person – also from Norham village shop or on the door (subject to availability).

For more information on the film event call 07779 663860, or for venue information call 07745 130987.

Related topics:OscarsEdinburghBerwickTickets