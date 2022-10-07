Show with live music, stories and projected visuals coming to Spittal

Michael Heaviside was a miner from County Durham who became a soldier. And for an extraordinary adventure in France, he was awarded the Victoria Cross.

The Beat The Drum show features live music, stories and projected visuals, and it is all woven into a compelling narrative and commemoration of the times.

Songs from the time sit alongside original music.

Carol and Steve Robson (Fool's Gold).

Tickets for the show at St John’s Church on Saturday, October 15 from 7.30pm are on sale in Spittal Food Store or call 07752 403409, or you can pay on the door on the night.

For more information about the show and various ticket prices, email [email protected]