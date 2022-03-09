Sherlock Holmes comes to Berwick with new adaptation of a classic story

Bob Nicholson (Sherlock Holmes) and Rebecca Jameson (Dr Watson). Picture: Von Fox Promotions.

The Hexham-based award-winning theatre company makes its first appearance at the library with a performance of an original adaptation of The Speckled Band. Featuring experienced actors, live music and singing.

The show takes place at 7pm tomorrow (Thursday).

The Speckled Band is a well known Sherlock Holmes tale. It has, as its heroine, a determined young woman who is maltreated by a manipulative step-father and, as such, is one of the few Sherlock Holmes tales with a proactive female presence.

The cast will perform an original adaptation of the popular story. Picture: Von Fox Promotions.

TSF describes the adapted performance as “everything audiences have come to expect from a classic Sherlock Holmes murder mystery set in 19th century England.”

However, it comes with what the company claims is a “special twist” that will surprise.

The play is suitable for all young people aged 10 and over, and will also include Gothic motifs and melodrama for adults in attendance.

The show runs for one hour and 10 minutes, with no interval.

Tickets cost around £5 to £8 and can be bought through the Eventbrite website – www.eventbrite.co.uk – search for The Speckled Band.

The show is directed by TSF’s joint artistic director John Cobb, who has either performed in or has directed most of TSF’s previous productions.