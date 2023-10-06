Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the past two years, The Skids have toured constantly to ecstatic audiences and even hit the top 30 in the UK National Chart.

They have released two albums whilst Richard himself has written two fictional books and toured solo in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin's band the Filthy Tongues have had major praise for their two dark and dystopian LPs Back To Hell and Jacob’s Ladder and fans were thrilled a few years ago when Goodbye Mr Mackenzie did a reunion tour.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Go to www.radiorooms.co.uk for more information about performances at the venue.

Most Popular

Richard and Martin will perform some unplugged songs from the Skids and Metcalfe’s back catalogue plus a few of their co-writes from the recent UK top 30 Skids LP ‘Burning Cities’ and the acoustic Skids LP ‘Peaceful Times’.