See Skids frontman Richard Jobson at Berwick area venue this weekend
In the past two years, The Skids have toured constantly to ecstatic audiences and even hit the top 30 in the UK National Chart.
They have released two albums whilst Richard himself has written two fictional books and toured solo in the UK.
Martin's band the Filthy Tongues have had major praise for their two dark and dystopian LPs Back To Hell and Jacob’s Ladder and fans were thrilled a few years ago when Goodbye Mr Mackenzie did a reunion tour.
Richard and Martin will perform some unplugged songs from the Skids and Metcalfe’s back catalogue plus a few of their co-writes from the recent UK top 30 Skids LP ‘Burning Cities’ and the acoustic Skids LP ‘Peaceful Times’.
Tickets for the show, 8pm start, are priced at £20. They are available on the door.