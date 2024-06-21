Saxophonist Jess Gillam and friends from Royal Northern Sinfonia are coming to The Maltings in Berwick
Earlier in the year, On the Nature of Daylight was a huge hit at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead. The sell-out concert was a mix of Jess' favourite classical and contemporary pieces.
The Glasshouse and Royal Northern Sinfonia wanted people across the region to experience Jess’ enthusiasm and the flexibility of classical music and so a mini tour has been arranged.
Audiences at four venues, including The Maltings in Berwick, will listen to an eclectic programme varying from the cosmic vibes of David Bowie’s Life on Mars to the poetic Les Illuminations by Benjamin Britten.
Jess said: “I am looking forward to performing with Royal Northern Sinfonia in some brilliant venues around the north of England. We have a concert packed with a wide range of music.
“Royal Northern Sinfonia is a special orchestra, I always learn something from performing with them, and we hope you might be able to see the concert we’ve been putting together.”
James Thomas, director of Royal Northern Sinfonia, said: “It's always a pleasure to work with our long-time friend Jess Gillam.
“It’s also a brilliant way for music fans who live in more rural areas to get to know our orchestra, Royal Northern Sinfonia, even better.”
On the Nature of Daylight will be performed at The Maltings on Friday, June 28 from 7.30pm. For more details and to book tickets, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/jess-gillam-and-royal-northern-sinfonia
