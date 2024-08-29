Saxophone and piano duo Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer coming to Middleton and Todridge Village Hall
Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer will perform at Middleton and Todridge Village Hall on Saturday, September 7 from 7.30pm.
They have taken their blend of melodic jazz standards and original compositions to rural communities across the UK. They use programmable lighting and table lights to create an intimate atmosphere for the music.
The duo tell stories of their travels in their Tour Bus – an old converted Yorkshire Ambulance – in an entertaining evening of creative music and enthusiastic joy.
Ian said: “We are delighted to be performing all over the UK in a variety of venues following many sell out concerts and record sales in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.”
Tickets for the performance at Middleton and Todridge Village Hall are £12 each (accompanied under 16s free). The ticket sales number is 07855 444719.
