Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An experienced saxophone and piano duo from Scotland are coming to play at a village hall in Northumberland.

Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer will perform at Middleton and Todridge Village Hall on Saturday, September 7 from 7.30pm.

They have taken their blend of melodic jazz standards and original compositions to rural communities across the UK. They use programmable lighting and table lights to create an intimate atmosphere for the music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The duo tell stories of their travels in their Tour Bus – an old converted Yorkshire Ambulance – in an entertaining evening of creative music and enthusiastic joy.

Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer will perform at Middleton and Todridge Village Hall on September 7.

Ian said: “We are delighted to be performing all over the UK in a variety of venues following many sell out concerts and record sales in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.”

Tickets for the performance at Middleton and Todridge Village Hall are £12 each (accompanied under 16s free). The ticket sales number is 07855 444719.