SAFC star Luke O'Nien among famous faces spotted at Book of Mormon show at Sunderland Empire
SAFC star Luke O’Nien was among the famous faces who attended the press night of Book of Mormon at Sunderland Empire last night.
Broadway’s smash-hit musical, written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, is making its North East debut at the Empire, where it’s running until September 14.
And a host of well-known footballers and cricketers, including Luke O’Nien from SAFC and Durham Cricketers Nathan Rimmington, Peter Handscomb and James Franklin were among the crowds who were there last night.The Tony, Olivier and Grammy award-winning show follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City. Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning television show, South Park, now in its twenty second season, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police. Robert Lopez co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney’s Frozen and Coco.
The cast in Sunderland is led by Kevin Clay as Elder Price and Conner Peirson as Elder Cunningham, recreating their roles from the Broadway and US touring productions. They are joined by Nicole-Lily Baisden as Nabulungi, Will Hawksworth as Elder McKinley, Ewen Cummins as Mafala Hatimbi, Johnathan Tweedie as Joseph Smith and Thomas Vernal as the General. *Book of Mormon is at Sunderland Empire until September 14. Tickets here.