Picture by TyneSight Photographic.

The Brahms' Clarinet Quintet performance at The Maltings is the first of the North East tour, which is taking place during the first week of the Easter holidays.

The lush Romantic music of Johannes Brahms sits at the heart of this concert that starts at 7.30pm. As well as the Clarinet Quintet, the programme for the evening includes String Sextet No. 2 and a short interlude from Richard Strauss’ opera Capriccio.

James Thomas, director of Royal Northern Sinfonia, said: “We’re lacing up our musical hiking boots and venturing out to bring some magic to your doorstep.

“Royal Northern Sinfonia is for everyone in the North, wherever they are. Touring is a big part of how we bring the transformative power of music to communities.”