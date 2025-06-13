Royal Northern Sinfonia is coming to a venue in north Northumberland
The musicians will also perform Grieg’s Holberg Suite, a toe-tapping tribute to 1700s dance styles with a joyful 1880s twist, and Veress’ Four Transylvanian Dances and Skalkottas’ Five Greek Dances – bold, folk-inspired pieces that dance across the stage.
Their concerts include at St Mary’s Church on Sunday, June 29 (3pm start) as part of the Music @ Wooler Arts summer series.
Royal Northern Sinfonia's Gabriel Waite (sub-principal, cello) said: “Playing Vivaldi’s Four Seasons in concert halls is always a joy for us. But taking it out on the road brings a different kind of connection.
“We want to share what we play with people who might not usually hear it live. And every place we visit, its character, its history, brings something new to the music.”
For more information and to book tickets, go to https://woolerarts.org.uk/music-wooler-arts
