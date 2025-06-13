Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, performed by Royal Northern Sinfonia, is visiting multiple venues – including a church in north Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musicians will also perform Grieg’s Holberg Suite, a toe-tapping tribute to 1700s dance styles with a joyful 1880s twist, and Veress’ Four Transylvanian Dances and Skalkottas’ Five Greek Dances – bold, folk-inspired pieces that dance across the stage.

Their concerts include at St Mary’s Church on Sunday, June 29 (3pm start) as part of the Music @ Wooler Arts summer series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Northern Sinfonia's Gabriel Waite (sub-principal, cello) said: “Playing Vivaldi’s Four Seasons in concert halls is always a joy for us. But taking it out on the road brings a different kind of connection.

Members of the Royal Northern Sinfonia. Picture by TyneSight Photographic Services.

“We want to share what we play with people who might not usually hear it live. And every place we visit, its character, its history, brings something new to the music.”

For more information and to book tickets, go to https://woolerarts.org.uk/music-wooler-arts