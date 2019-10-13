Royal Northern Sinfonia come to Hexham as part of a regional tour
Royal Northern Sinfonia are set to perform in Hexham.
The orchestra are performing classical music greats later this month.
They are touring the region’s churches with this Mahler One ‘Titan’ tour, developing relationships and audiences across the North.
The title work of the concert – Mahler’s powerful ‘Titan’ symphony – has been arranged for smaller ensemble by composer, Iain Farrington.
Led by violinist Tristan Gurney, the orchestra will perform Strauss’ Capriccio Sextet, given to a Nazi officer in 1942, in return for safe passage out of Germany for his Jewish daughter-in-law, as well as Wagner’s intensely romantic, Classic FM favourite, Siegfried Idyll.
The concert is at Hexham Abbey on Sunday, October 20, at 3pm.
Tickets are available from Sage Gateshead’s box office on 0191 443 4661, or at sagegateshead.com