The special guest this year was Swedish star Lena Jonsson along with her Trio. Lena said she had never played so many tunes in such a short time and had loved every minute – including the concerts, on the open stage and jamming at informal sessions.

Another star guest was Kathryn Tickell, who has performed all over the world on her Northumbrian smallpipes and fiddle.

It was impossible to see them all as some were happening at the same time, but the concert in All Saints church with The Reiver Divas was a stomping success and others of note at the festival included the Tribute to Joe Hutton concert.

There was plenty of talent on display in the Children’s Competitions at the United Reformed Church and the Final Fling Family Ceilidh was a joyous finale to the festival.

Tribe perform on stage.

Freya Robson and Grace Black. Winners Duos and Groups, Reception to Year 4.

Arthur McNally and Lochlan McVeigh. Duo and Groups Winners Year 5 to Year 8.