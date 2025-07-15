There were once again a range of fantastic performances at the Rothbury Traditional Music Festival.placeholder image
There were once again a range of fantastic performances at the Rothbury Traditional Music Festival.

Rothbury Traditional Music Festival enjoyed by people of all ages

By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th Jul 2025, 16:07 BST
Everyone from tiny tots through to pensioners enjoyed this year’s three-day Rothbury Traditional Music Festival in the sunshine.

The special guest this year was Swedish star Lena Jonsson along with her Trio. Lena said she had never played so many tunes in such a short time and had loved every minute – including the concerts, on the open stage and jamming at informal sessions.

Another star guest was Kathryn Tickell, who has performed all over the world on her Northumbrian smallpipes and fiddle.

It was impossible to see them all as some were happening at the same time, but the concert in All Saints church with The Reiver Divas was a stomping success and others of note at the festival included the Tribute to Joe Hutton concert.

There was plenty of talent on display in the Children’s Competitions at the United Reformed Church and the Final Fling Family Ceilidh was a joyous finale to the festival.

Tribe perform on stage.

Tribe perform on stage.

Tribe perform on stage. Photo: Susan Barwood Photography

Freya Robson and Grace Black. Winners Duos and Groups, Reception to Year 4.

2. Rothbury Traditional Music Festival 2025

Freya Robson and Grace Black. Winners Duos and Groups, Reception to Year 4. Photo: Susan Barwood Photography

Arthur McNally and Lochlan McVeigh. Duo and Groups Winners Year 5 to Year 8.

3. Rothbury Traditional Music Festival 2025

Arthur McNally and Lochlan McVeigh. Duo and Groups Winners Year 5 to Year 8. Photo: Susan Barwood Photography

Lena Jonsson at a jamming session.

4. Rothbury Traditional Music Festival 2025

Lena Jonsson at a jamming session. Photo: Susan Barwood Photography

